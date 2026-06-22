Brooklyn Beckham’s $1 million DoorDash ad sparks backlash as family feud becomes a marketing material

Brooklyn Beckham has once again found himself embroiled in controversy when he was featured in a DoorDash commercial that seemed to mock the differences between him and his well-known family. the campaign, built around the idea that he is staying home during the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite having tickets, quickly generated headlines and online debate.

Brooklyn Beckham’s World Cup campaign divides the internet

The advertisement has been applauded by some people as being an example of smart marketing. But some people have not taken kindly to it due to the ongoing Beckham family feud. It has been reported that Brooklyn has earned about $1 million from this marketing venture.