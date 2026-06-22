Brooklyn Beckham’s $1 million DoorDash ad sparks backlash as family feud becomes a marketing material

Brooklyn Beckham has once again found himself embroiled in controversy when he was featured in a DoorDash commercial that seemed to mock the differences between him and his well-known family. the campaign, built around the idea that he is staying home during the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite having tickets, quickly generated headlines and online debate.
The advertisement has been applauded by some people as being an example of smart marketing. But some people have not taken kindly to it due to the ongoing Beckham family feud. It has been reported that Brooklyn has earned about $1 million from this marketing venture.
In the commercial, Brooklyn Beckham starts off by addressing the audience. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It’s not like I don’t have tickets. Um, it’s because … it’s a long story.” In the campaign, Brooklyn is shown giving his tickets for the World Cup game to a DoorDash courier, advising that the tickets be given away to another person. In this promotional offer, consumers will be able to find the tickets through hints provided by DoorDash.
The backlash came shortly after the teaser for the campaign had been released. The timing of this was very delicate because there had been news only days prior of how Brooklyn's sister Harper Beckham had been attempting to reach out to him on her visit to Los Angeles.
As per reports, the relatives continue to feel strongly about the estrangement. Individuals who are close to the situation felt that it was offensive to choose such family conflict themes for a commercial. The criticism escalated because even after receiving such backlash, DoorDash went ahead with the entire advertising campaign.
However, despite the controversy, Brookly Beckham’s marketing campaign was financially successful. There are reports that he got around $1 million from this marketing campaign.
According to marketing experts, there are a number of things about the advertisement which make it qualify for being used as a headline generator. These include family conflicts, World Cup, and even the name of David Beckham who is one of the most famous footballers ever.
As far as publicity is concerned, the advertising campaign delivered what most companies try to achieve: discussions. It created buzz in the media and in the community far more than any celebrity endorsement would. The proponents of the advertising campaign say that family conflicts are something many people relate to and the campaign successfully used it as its theme.
The issue has also raised concerns about the previous statements made by Brooklyn about privacy. This year, he openly attacked his parents, suggesting that they tried to intervene in his relationship with Nicola Peltz. He also mentioned being used as a commercial tool during his entire childhood.
Brooklyn Beckham said, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”
According to reports, last year Brooklyn and Nicola had hired a lawyer from London-based Schillings, Jenny Afia, who also represented clients like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple wanted some advice regarding their reputations and misinformation. According to reports, Schillings had no knowledge regarding the DoorDash challenge.