Why weren't Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola invited for the Met gala? Find out

Together, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had been to the Met Gala in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. Also, Brooklyn had gone alone in 2024. But this year’s gala was their first significant absence from the annual event.

However, the tension in the family allegedly started to heighten last May after Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend the 50th birthday party of David Beckham. The rumour that there was a problem between the family members continued to spread for several months until it reached its peak in January, when reports surfaced that Brooklyn issued a six-page rant against his parents.

Since then, however, the couple have been quite silent publicly. David and Victoria continue to publicly show that they are trying to resolve their differences with their first-born child, Brooklyn. Recently, while being interviewed by Emma Grede for an episode of Grede's Aspire podcast, Victoria discussed parenting in public.

During her talk, she explained how she felt it was essential for her children to have her support throughout their lives and to encourage their children to determine who they should be in life without putting any pressure on them. Many people regarded this as a response to earlier comments made by Brooklyn.