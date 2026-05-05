Karan Johar’s Met Gala look blends royal Indian craft with luxury

In a defining cultural moment for Indian design on the global stage, Karan Johar made a striking appearance at the Met Gala wearing statement pieces from his own brand, Tyaani Jewellery, spotlighting a powerful new narrative: high design, heritage craftsmanship, and accessibility can coexist— without compromise.
Set against an opulent, art-forward ensemble inspired by the grandeur of Raja Ravi Varma’s visual storytelling , Karan’s jewellery became more than an accessory — it became the focal point of a larger dialogue on Indian artistry, identity, and innovation.
At the heart of this moment is Tyaani’s design philosophy: to upscale design while downscaling price. In a space where elaborate fine jewellery is often synonymous with exclusivity and prohibitive pricing, Tyaani challenges convention by making intricate, heirloom-inspired pieces accessible — without compromising on quality, materials, or structural integrity.
Each piece worn by Karan reflects this ethos. The multi-gemstone necklace, inspired by India’s royal legacy, brings together rich emerald greens, ruby tones, and intricate detailing reminiscent of jewels once treasured by Maharajas. Its structured form draws from temple architecture, embodying both strength and symmetry — hallmarks of traditional Indian craftsmanship. This is natural diamond and gemstone jewellery, at its best.
Complementing the necklace, statement rings echo the artistry of Kundan and Jadau techniques — featuring bold centre stones, layered gemstone halos, and antique gold finishes. These designs celebrate jewellery as more than adornment; they represent memory, identity, and generational legacy.
The Met Gala has long been a platform for fashion as cultural commentary. With this appearance, Karan and Tyaani position Indian jewellery not just as ornamental, but as narrative-driven, globally relevant design.
By pairing a deeply Indian visual language with a disruptive approach to pricing, a shift in perception — where Indian jewellery stands tall on the global stage, not only for its beauty, but for its innovation. Maheep Kapoor, the design force at Tyaani quoted “The Met Gala is about storytelling at scale. For me, the jewellery had to do more than complement the look — it had to carry meaning. With Tyaani, the idea has always been simple: create pieces that feel like heirlooms, but are made for today. It’s easy to design with unlimited budgets. The real challenge is to deliver that same level of craft, detail, and impact at a price point that is far more accessible—we take that challenge head on, that is Tyaani.”
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