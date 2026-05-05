Karan Johar’s Met Gala look blends royal Indian craft with luxury

Set against an opulent, art-forward ensemble inspired by the grandeur of Raja Ravi Varma’s visual storytelling , Karan’s jewellery became more than an accessory — it became the focal point of a larger dialogue on Indian artistry, identity, and innovation.

At the heart of this moment is Tyaani’s design philosophy: to upscale design while downscaling price. In a space where elaborate fine jewellery is often synonymous with exclusivity and prohibitive pricing, Tyaani challenges convention by making intricate, heirloom-inspired pieces accessible — without compromising on quality, materials, or structural integrity.

Each piece worn by Karan reflects this ethos. The multi-gemstone necklace, inspired by India’s royal legacy, brings together rich emerald greens, ruby tones, and intricate detailing reminiscent of jewels once treasured by Maharajas. Its structured form draws from temple architecture, embodying both strength and symmetry — hallmarks of traditional Indian craftsmanship. This is natural diamond and gemstone jewellery, at its best.

Complementing the necklace, statement rings echo the artistry of Kundan and Jadau techniques — featuring bold centre stones, layered gemstone halos, and antique gold finishes. These designs celebrate jewellery as more than adornment; they represent memory, identity, and generational legacy.