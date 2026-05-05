Karan Johar's Met Gala debut is an ode to Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma

Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut is a blend of art, culture, and couture. The director made his way to the most-watched red carpet in an outfit by Manish Malhotra, ‘Framed in Eternity.’ The dress had many elements inspired by paintings created by the renowned Indian artist, Raja Ravi Varma.
Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut look quietly lived up to the initial anticipation of a hand-painted, majestic, and luxurious dress. The look comprised a structured, shoulder-padded vintage blazer paired with an amazing hand-painted cape whose length was estimated at six feet.
All details were masterfully done, as 80 artists spent almost 85 days and 5600 hours completing the look in its totality through manual labour alone. The silhouette looked amazing as it combined couture craftsmanship with painting skills. KJo accessorised the look with multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery line, Tyaani.
The visual language used by Karan Johar for his look was inspired directly by the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti. Kadambari. Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa. All of these inspirations were used to create the fabric of the cape.
Karan Johar caption on his Instagram saying, “I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it,” He added, “For me, it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that’s where everything I know comes from. Every story I’ve told, every film I’ve made, every emotion I’ve tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings.”
He further stated, “This look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that’s the most honest thing I could have done for my first Met. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I’ve carried my whole life and finally found the right form for.”
The comment box clearly shows that people can’t stop gushing over Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut look. One person praised saying, “Cannot believe what m seeing ! This is ART! Unbelievable 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Another fan commented, “Classy never goes out of style uffffffff 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥.”