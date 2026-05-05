Karan Johar's Met Gala debut is an ode to Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma

Karan Johar caption on his Instagram saying, “I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it,” He added, “For me, it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that’s where everything I know comes from. Every story I’ve told, every film I’ve made, every emotion I’ve tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings.”

He further stated, “This look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that’s the most honest thing I could have done for my first Met. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I’ve carried my whole life and finally found the right form for.”

The comment box clearly shows that people can’t stop gushing over Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut look. One person praised saying, “Cannot believe what m seeing ! This is ART! Unbelievable 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Another fan commented, “Classy never goes out of style uffffffff 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥.”