Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar kick off wedding festivities with an intimate family gathering

The wedding bells are ringing for the Kapoor family as Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar officially commenced their pre-wedding festivities on Sunday June 21. Attended by their close friends and family members, both the families organised a small get together with a very spiritual mood as they began their pre-wedding celebrations with a traditional ritual of Mata ki Chowki.

Anshula Kapoor Rohan Thakkar wedding festivities begin

To mark their engagement in style, Anshula dressed up in a very stylishly embroidered beige and gold lehenga set. The heavily embroidered blouse that had some zardouasi work, crystal embroidery and backless blouse along with a very stylish A-line lehenga were adorned by her on the day of the celebration. She also wore a very colourful hand crafted phulkari dupatta draped over her shoulders and finished her look with a multilayered kundan necklace, a maang tika and jhumkas.