Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar kick off wedding festivities with an intimate family gathering

The wedding bells are ringing for the Kapoor family as Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar officially commenced their pre-wedding festivities on Sunday June 21. Attended by their close friends and family members, both the families organised a small get together with a very spiritual mood as they began their pre-wedding celebrations with a traditional ritual of Mata ki Chowki.
To mark their engagement in style, Anshula dressed up in a very stylishly embroidered beige and gold lehenga set. The heavily embroidered blouse that had some zardouasi work, crystal embroidery and backless blouse along with a very stylish A-line lehenga were adorned by her on the day of the celebration. She also wore a very colourful hand crafted phulkari dupatta draped over her shoulders and finished her look with a multilayered kundan necklace, a maang tika and jhumkas.
The newlyweds were accompanied by their relatives who dressed up to the nines. The siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were there to bless the couple. Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a traditional pink silk saree that matched perfectly well with the maroon embroidered blouse and golden jewellery she wore. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor chose an elegant ensemble of blush pink short kurti and gharara.
Shanaya Kapoor made a style statement in a beautiful white ethnic attire. Arjun was all dressed up in red stripes kurta paired with white pyjamas for the occasion. Some of the other family members present at the ceremony were Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. In her Instagram post, Maheep Kapoor had written in the caption, “Shaadi begins #JaiMataDi #Anshula&Rohan.”
Anshula and Rohan, who first connected on a dating app in 2022, got engaged in Central Park, New York last year.