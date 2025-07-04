Who is Rohan Thakkar? Meet Anshula Kapoor’s fiance

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is now engaged to Rohan Thakkar, a Los Angeles-based screenwriter. Their love story lead to a dreamy Central Park proposal timed exactly to the moment they first connected.

As pictures of the dreamy proposal flood Instagram, fans are eager to know: Who exactly is Rohan Thakkar?

The couple met on a dating app in 2022 and began talking at 1:15 AM — a conversation that stretched till dawn and marked the beginning of something quietly extraordinary. Fast forward three years, and Rohan chose the same timestamp, 1:15 AM IST, to propose in front of a castle in Central Park.

Anshula shared the moment with an emotional note on Instagram, writing, “3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.”

She added, “I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales… but what Rohan gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us.”

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Born on November 15, 1993, Rohan Thakkar grew up in a close-knit Hindu family, sharing a warm bond with his brother Hriday. His childhood was filled with curiosity and school debates.

He studied Advertising and Marketing with a minor in Communication at FLAME University in Pune. But Hollywood’s creative pull took him to Los Angeles in 2013, where he completed an MFA in Screenwriting at the New York Film Academy and also polished his craft at UCLA workshops.

Rohan began his career in India as a social media marketer and copywriting assistant, before transitioning into the international entertainment space.

In LA, he worked as an executive assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global, a talent and music management company.

His screenwriting portfolio includes short films such as The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018).

Currently, he works freelance with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, where he contributes to developing narratives for OTT platforms.

Success behind the scenes

At just 31, Rohan has carved a space for himself in the entertainment world. Industry insiders estimate his net worth at over $1 million (approximately ₹8.5 crore), a testament to his storytelling talent and versatility behind the camera.