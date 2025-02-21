Ranveer Singh hypes up the ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ remix from Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’

The new version which is featured on Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been sung by Badshah, Akshay, Kanika K, IP Singh and Sharvi Yadav. The video for the song which features Arjun, Rakul Preet and Bhumi has garnered more than 2 crore views on YouTube

Mere Husband Ki Biwi follows Arjun Kapoor‘s character Ankur who is stuck between his ex-wife, Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his fiancee, Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Ankur is caught in a weird situation when his ex Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia and loses her memory of the last 5-6 years.