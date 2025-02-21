Ranveer Singh hypes up the ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ remix from Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’

Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen in the love triangle rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is releasing today but it already making news thanks to a song from the album which rehauls a timeless Bollywood classic. , who is a pal of Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video where he can be seen grooving to a remix version of the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan and also called it a ‘certified banger.’
Badshah-Kanika’s ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ is already making Bollywood dance; check out Ranveer Singh’s video
Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share a short reel where he can be seen sitting inside a car wearing dark glasses and he can be seen recreating the hook step from the film’s song. Gori Hai Kalaiyan was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar and was featured in the 1990 movie Aaj ka Arjun starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada.
The new version which is featured on Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been sung by Badshah, Akshay, Kanika K, IP Singh and Sharvi Yadav. The video for the song which features Arjun, Rakul Preet and Bhumi has garnered more than 2 crore views on YouTube
Mere Husband Ki Biwi follows Arjun Kapoor‘s character Ankur who is stuck between his ex-wife, Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his fiancee, Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Ankur is caught in a weird situation when his ex Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia and loses her memory of the last 5-6 years.