Celebs

Ranveer Singh hypes up the ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ remix from Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh and releases in theatres today
Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar.Source: YouTube
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen in the love triangle rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is releasing today but it already making news thanks to a song from the album which rehauls a timeless Bollywood classic. Ranveer Singh, who is a pal of Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video where he can be seen grooving to a remix version of the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan and also called it a ‘certified banger.’

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar.
Tara Sutaria finally posts after Aadar Jain’s ‘timepass’ comment in engagement video

Badshah-Kanika’s ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ is already making Bollywood dance; check out Ranveer Singh’s video

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share a short reel where he can be seen sitting inside a car wearing dark glasses and he can be seen recreating the hook step from the film’s song. Gori Hai Kalaiyan was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar and was featured in the 1990 movie Aaj ka Arjun starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada.

Ranveer Singh just shared a video where he was grooving to the remised version of Gori Hai Kalaiyan.
Ranveer Singh just shared a video where he was grooving to the remised version of Gori Hai Kalaiyan. Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar.
Urvashi Rautela’s scenes cut in 'Daaku Maharaaj'; Did the Saif Ali Khan controversy play a role?

The new version which is featured on Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been sung by Badshah, Akshay, Kanika K, IP Singh and Sharvi Yadav. The video for the song which features Arjun, Rakul Preet and Bhumi has garnered more than 2 crore views on YouTube

Mere Husband Ki Biwi follows Arjun Kapoor‘s character Ankur who is stuck between his ex-wife, Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his fiancee, Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Ankur is caught in a weird situation when his ex Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia and loses her memory of the last 5-6 years.

Arjun Kapoor
Ranveer Singh
Bhumi Pednekar
Rakul Preet Singh
Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Gori Hai Kalaiyan remix

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com