Urvashi Rautela’s scenes cut in 'Daaku Maharaaj'; Did the Saif Ali Khan controversy play a role?
Daaku Maharaaj, the Telugu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Bobby Deol, has been in the news lately. The movie made Rs 114 crore in the worldwide box office and is getting an OTT release on February 21. Fans noticed that Urvashi Rautela who plays sub-inspector Janaki in the movie was missing from the OTT release poster on Netflix India. And recent reports suggest that Netflix has deleted Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Daaku Maharaaj.
Did Netflix Delete Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes From Daaku Maharaaj?
Yes, reports suggest Netflix has deleted Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Daaku Maharaaj. According to sources close to Netflix, they reportedly deleted Urvashi Rautela’s scenes before the film’s digital release. The omission has fueled rumours that Urvashi Rautela’s role might be completely excluded from Daaku Maharaaj.
However since there has been no official confirmation from Netflix, viewers may have to wait till Daaku Maharaaj releases on February 21. Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of a fearless bandit who takes on a powerful and corrupt family. The film also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features music by Thaman.
The movie is no stranger to controversies. The popular song Dabidi Dibidi from the film, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, faced backlash for its "vulgar" choreography. Moreover, fans have wondered if Urvashi Rautela’s comments about the Saif Ali Khan case have played a role in her role bring cut from the movie.
During a promotional event for Daaku Maharaj, Urvashi Rautela's tone-deaf on the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case led to netizens trolling her. When asked about her thoughts on the stabbing attack on Saif, Urvashi Rautela talked about her jewellery and the success of Daaku Maharaaj instead of talking about Saif.
“It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident to wear it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate,” Urvashi had remarked.
Netizens had slammed her remarks as insensitive and out of touch. Viewers believe that this controversy may have impacted her role in Daaku Maharaaj and could have influenced Netflix to delete her scenes.