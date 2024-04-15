Urvashi Rautela shares selfie with 'lion-hearted' Jr NTR as they catch up at the gym

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently seen in the film JNU, shared a picture with Telugu superstar NTR Jr. on Monday. Urvashi also penned a note in the caption, expressing her admiration for his personality.

In the picture, the two are captured inside a gym. While the RRR star sports a black t-shirt, Urvashi opts for fluorescent gymwear.

The actress wrote in the caption, "@jrntr garu our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar - exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and the motivation." She further mentioned, "Your lion-hearted personality is truly admirable. Can't wait to work with you in near future." Take a look at the post here: