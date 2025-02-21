Tara Sutaria finally posts after Aadar Jain’s ‘timepass’ comment in engagement video

Aadar Jain received backlash from the Internet after a video from his engagement ceremony was shared online. Aadar Jain’s wedding celebrations with Alekha Advani have been in the news and in a video that’s circulating online, Aadar can be heard talking about being on a “20-year-long journey of time pass” before he finally ended up with Alekha. However, since Aadar was seeing Tara Sutaria between 2019 to 2023, the Internet is not happy about Aadar Jain’s comments as they come off as somewhat disrespectful to his former partners. And now has posted something online which hints at self-love.
When did Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria break up? Breaking down his dating timeline with Alekha Advani
Aadar Jain began dating Alekha Advani in the second half of November, shortly after his split with Tara Sutaria. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria started dating each other reportedly back in 2019 and in 2020, Aadar and Tara made their relationship official on Instagram. But the couple broke up in 2023. Interestingly, Alekha was once a close friend of both Aadar and Tara and would often accompany them to social dos. It’s unclear if Alekha and Tara are still in touch.
In the video, from Aadar Jain’s engagement, he can be seen standing on a dais, surrounded by his family members, friends and relatives. “I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream,” Aadar can be heard saying in the video.
Aadar Jain received quite a bit of backlash as netizens and fans slammed his comments which come across as undignified and disrespectful of his earlier partners including Tara Sutaria. However, Tara Sutaria has now shared an Instagram Story where she shares a glimpse of her home.
“My company for the eve… #home,” she captioned the post. Her Instagram Story featured a look at her serene living room where a slew of books are stacked on her table, including Stanley Tucci’s popular cookbook. A few candles and some flowers can also be seen on the table. Fans think Tara Sutaria’s post is all about self-love and a possible attempt at distancing herself from the drama surrounding her ex.