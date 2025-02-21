Dhanashree Verma’s net worth can get a major boost after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer are now legally divorced, according to reports. During the divorce hearing, the judge directed the couple to attend a 45-minute counselling session, following which both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree mutually consented to divorce. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree reportedly told the court that they had been separated for 18 months. It’s unclear how the couple divided their assets, but netizens have shown curiosity over Dhanashree’s net worth, which is likely to change post-divorcee.
What Is Dhanashree Verma’s net worth? How much will she make from her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal?
Dhanashree Verma has an estimated net worth of $3 million (Rs 24 crore). The choreographer has a longstanding social media presence, has entered entrepreneurship, and has collaborated with several brands. She has 6.2 million followers, which means her earnings per post could be in lakhs, and her brand deals could also bring in several lakhs per year.
Though the couple is yet to confirm their divorce rumours are rife about the settlement sum which Yuzvendra Chahal may have to pay Dhanashree Verma. It’s no secret that Yuzvendra was recently chosen to represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 after being purchased for Rs 18 crore. Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal may have to pay Dhanashree 60 crores in divorce alimony.
If Dhanashree is paid a sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony, her fortune would jump to 84 crores, which marks a 250% boost in her net worth.
Yuzvendra Chahal shared a post on social media right before the final hearing which read: "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."
Dhanashree also shared a message about faith on her Instagram account. "From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."