Dhanashree Verma’s net worth can get a major boost after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

What Is Dhanashree Verma’s net worth? How much will she make from her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal?

Dhanashree Verma has an estimated net worth of $3 million (Rs 24 crore). The choreographer has a longstanding social media presence, has entered entrepreneurship, and has collaborated with several brands. She has 6.2 million followers, which means her earnings per post could be in lakhs, and her brand deals could also bring in several lakhs per year.