What is Ariana Grande’s net worth? How the ‘Wicked’ star makes her millions

Ariana Grande has been one of the biggest pop stars of this generation. But with the release of Wicked, she earned some major accolades in the acting department as well as she bagged her first Oscar nomination for her role. Not to mention, Ariana also has a thriving beauty brand called r.e.m beauty which found many takers since its launch in 2021. It’s obvious Ariana Grande’s net worth has changed substantially in the last few years. Let’s break it down.
What is Ariana Grande’s net worth? How much did she earn for ‘Wicked’?
Ariana Grande’s net worth is a staggering $ 230 million, as of 2025. Ariana Grande found massive success with her music. She earned an estimated $513,000 from her time on Nickelodeon's Victorious. Besides her music and acting she also had a steady gig as a coach on The Voice which earned her $25 million. Ariana has been endorsed by brands including Fortnite, Brookstone, Reebok, MAC, Lipsy, Guess and Givenchy.
In 2019, Ariana Grande embarked on the Sweetener World Tour to promote her new releases. She performed over 100 shows including headlining slots at Coachella and Lollapalooza. According to Forbes, the arena tour grossed $146 million, which made her the highest-paid female musician on the 2020 Celebrity 100 list.
Between June 2019 and June 2020, Ariana Grande made = $72 million for her music and endorsement deals. In 2021, Ariana Grande’s net worth was $180 million and it’s clear that her beauty brand and her film career made her substantially richer.
Ariana Grande reportedly received a whopping $15 million for Wicked. Grande's sixth album, "Positions," which was released in 2020 sold 174,000 equivalent album units in its first week. As per a 2020 study of Spotify earnings, "Positions" earned $2 million from Spotify streams alone in just two weeks.
Ariana Grande’s beauty brand r.e.m. Beauty also makes millions every year. Through the brand's partnership with Ulta, r.e.m. Beauty’s 2022 quarter-one sales were up 21% to $2.3 billion compared to 2021's earnings. As per reports, r.e.m. beauty made $88.7 million in revenue in 2023, making it the fourth-wealthiest celebrity brand.