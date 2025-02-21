What is Ariana Grande’s net worth? How the ‘Wicked’ star makes her millions

Ariana Grande has been one of the biggest pop stars of this generation. But with the release of Wicked, she earned some major accolades in the acting department as well as she bagged her first Oscar nomination for her role. Not to mention, Ariana also has a thriving beauty brand called r.e.m beauty which found many takers since its launch in 2021. It’s obvious Ariana Grande’s net worth has changed substantially in the last few years. Let’s break it down.