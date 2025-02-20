Ariana Grande’s drastic weight loss draws concerns from fans post-BAFTA appearance

For months now, Ariana Grande's fans have shared their concern about the singer's changed appearance. On February 16, Ariana Grande attended the BAFTA Awards wearing a black and blush pink low-cut Louis Vuitton gown. A photo of her signing an album has gone viral as it drew attention to her sickly frame. And fans have taken to social media to discuss Ariana's sudden weight loss.
Ariana Grande's BAFTA Looks Goes Viral As Fans Worry About Her Weight Loss
Comments about Ariana Grande's weight loss started pouring in early 2023 when photos of her filming Wicked leaked. Fans even wondered if Ariana was dealing with anorexia or an eating disorder.
Her sudden weight loss took fans by surprise and spurred intense criticism in the comment sections. Some speculated about possible health issues, while others defended her, emphasizing that weight fluctuations are personal and not always a cause for alarm. At the same time, there was pushback against the intense scrutiny surrounding her body, with many pointing out the relentless pressures celebrities face in the industry.
An X user commented, “After Chadwick Boseman was roasted online for looking really skinny, while secretly struggling with cancer…. I say let’s chill with the insults. Who knows what she might be dealing with behind the scenes”
Amid the growing discussion, conversations have shifted beyond just Ariana to the broader issue of body image expectations in entertainment. While the debate continues, neither Grande nor her representatives have publicly responded to the speculation. For now, fans remain divided—some worried, others supportive—all hoping she is happy and healthy, regardless of public perception.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)