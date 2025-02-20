Ariana Grande’s drastic weight loss draws concerns from fans post-BAFTA appearance

Her sudden weight loss took fans by surprise and spurred intense criticism in the comment sections. Some speculated about possible health issues, while others defended her, emphasizing that weight fluctuations are personal and not always a cause for alarm. At the same time, there was pushback against the intense scrutiny surrounding her body, with many pointing out the relentless pressures celebrities face in the industry.

An X user commented, “After Chadwick Boseman was roasted online for looking really skinny, while secretly struggling with cancer…. I say let’s chill with the insults. Who knows what she might be dealing with behind the scenes”