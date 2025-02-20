Inside A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s wealth: How their net worths compare

Born Rakim Mayers in 1988, Rocky’s journey to success was anything but easy. With a father imprisoned for drug trafficking and a brother lost to violence, his early years were marked by hardship. He turned to rap as a creative outlet, joining the A$AP Mob collective in 2007.

By 2011, his viral single Peso gained radio play, paving the way for a lucrative USD 3 million record deal with Sony, RCA, and Polo Grounds Music. His debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, topped the Billboard 200, solidifying his status as a hip-hop heavyweight. Beyond music, Rocky’s influence extends to fashion, with collaborations in high-end apparel and streetwear brands boosting his wealth.

Rihanna: From Music to Mogul