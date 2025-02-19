A$AP Rocky acquitted of assault charges, celebrates with Rihanna in emotional courtroom moment

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on two felony assault charges on Tuesday, bringing an emotional close to a high-profile trial that could have altered his future. The hip-hop star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, wasted no time in celebrating—leaping from the defence table straight into Rihanna’s arms as the verdict was read.

The courtroom, packed with fans and supporters, erupted into pandemonium. Rihanna, seated between Rocky’s mother and sister, embraced him tightly as they both shed tears of relief. After three intense weeks in court, the jury reached its decision in just three hours, rejecting the prosecution’s case and sparing Rocky from a possible decades-long sentence. “Thank y’all for saving my life,” he told jurors as they exited.

Rocky’s decision to reject a plea deal—one that would have meant six months in jail—was a bold gamble, but one that ultimately paid off. His legal team argued that the allegations, brought by former friend A$AP Relli, were riddled with inconsistencies. Defence attorney Joe Tacopina described Relli as “an angry pathological liar” who had perjured himself repeatedly.