Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco acquire USD 35M mansion in Beverly Hills: Reports

In a move that blends romance with extravagance, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to new heights by acquiring a lavish Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills for a staggering USD 35 million, according to reports. The purchase marks one of the priciest real estate deals in the area in 2024, said sources.

The expansive estate boasts seven bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, resort-like grounds with a pool, a glass greenhouse solarium, a dedicated fitness center, and even a library with a grand swirling staircase. Adding a touch of Hollywood lore, the property was previously owned by a well-known film director.

According to sources, the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as homeowners in a uniquely memorable fashion. Instead of the conventional bouquet, Benny surprised Selena with a playful, unconventional romantic gesture—a cheese-filled bathtub.

In a video shared on Instagram, Benny captioned the moment, “when your fiancé isn’t much of a flowers girl,” as he led a trail of tortilla chips to a marble bathroom. There, he had spelt out “I [heart] You” with the chips, with the centerpiece being a free-standing marble bathtub overflowing with melted cheese.

Adding to the whimsy, Benny dipped a chip into the cheesy delight and took a bite, all while their new track Scared Of Loving You played in the background. The song was released last Thursday, accompanying the announcement of their joint album, I Said I Love You First.