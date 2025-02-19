Lady Gaga to host SNL as show builds on 50th buzz

Saturday Night Live is set to continue its landmark season with an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests in March, keeping up the momentum from its highly-watched 50th-anniversary celebration. The long-running sketch show, which recently drew nearly 15 million viewers for its milestone special, has now confirmed that Lady Gaga, Shane Gillis, and Tate McRae will take centre stage in its upcoming episodes.

On 1 March, comedian Shane Gillis will return to host SNL for the second time. Gillis, whose controversial past led to his initial removal from the show’s cast in 2019, has since built a strong presence in the stand-up scene and podcasting world. He will be joined by Tate McRae, the Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer, who is set to perform just days after the release of her third studio album, So Close to What. The album, dropping in late February, is expected to showcase McRae’s evolving artistry following the success of her previous hits.

The following week, on 8 March, Lady Gaga will make her much-anticipated return to SNL, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest. This marks her second time hosting and her fifth as a musical act on the show. The episode will coincide with the release of her new album, Mayhem, which debuts a day before. Gaga’s history with SNL has been a memorable one, with previous performances and sketches displaying her comedic range and ability to seamlessly blend music and humour.

These new episodes come on the heels of SNL’s widely praised 50th-anniversary special, which aired on Sunday night. The three-and-a-half-hour event became NBC’s most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, outshining even the 2020 Golden Globes. The extravaganza featured a mix of classic comedy sketches, surprise guest appearances, and musical performances, cementing SNL’s legacy as a cultural institution.

Among the night’s highlights was a special performance from Lady Gaga, who stepped in to fill Justin Timberlake’s spot in a Lonely Island medley alongside Andy Samberg and other guests. Later in the show, she also performed her hit song Shallow, delivering one of the evening’s standout moments.

The anniversary event also featured appearances from SNL legends and former cast members, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy, among others. Musical guests ranged from contemporary chart-toppers to classic acts, bridging the generational gap that SNL has long navigated successfully.

Following the anniversary’s record-breaking success, NBC executives will likely be keen to maintain the show’s current level of audience engagement. The upcoming episodes with Gillis, McRae, and Gaga signal an effort to blend music, comedy, and cultural relevance, staying true to SNL’s long-standing formula.

As SNL moves forward with its post-anniversary programming, viewers can expect more high-profile guest appearances, musical performances, and satirical sketches that reflect the current cultural landscape. With Lady Gaga’s reputation for headline-making moments, Shane Gillis’ sharp comedic style, and Tate McRae’s rising status in the music industry, the March episodes promise to keep audiences tuning in.