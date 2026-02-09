Anshula shares a glimpse of sister Sonam Kapoor performing baby shower ‘pooja’ with husband

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and Sonam Kapoor's cousin, Anshula Kapoor, shared a glimpse of sister Sonam's traditional baby shower ceremony on social media.

Glimpses from Sonam Kapoor’s star-studded baby shower

The Instagram post shows the Raanjhanaa actress performing the baby shower pooja with husband Anand Ahuja ahead of the arrival of their second child. The photos and videos published by Anshula further show her posing in a beautiful ethnic attire as she faces the camera with cousin Rhea Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar.

"An evening full of love, little rituals and very full hearts...Most precious @sonamkapoor @anandahuja (sic)," Anshula captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand hosted a star-studded baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by the who’s who from Bollywood. From veteran actress Shabana Azmi to Kareena Kapoor Khan, to cousins, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam’s baby shower at her Mumbai residence was a star-studded affair, which was also attended by other members of the Kapoor clan.