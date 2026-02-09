Ranveer Singh opens up on craving peace amid Dhurandhar success

Ranveer Singh continues to bask in the love from fans following last year’s action thriller Dhurandhar. With the second part of the film set to release this March, anticipation is reaching sky high. But away from the glitz and glamour of his success, Ranveer admits he sometimes craves moments of peace, especially when the noise of the film industry gets too overwhelming.

My life can get pretty crazy at times and I crave serenity: Ranveer Singh amidst Dhurandhar hit

Dhurandhar which has set a record for being one of the most successful films of 2025, has now collected a box office amount of INR 1,300 crore from around the world. Even with its release on the OTT, fans are choosing to go to the theatres for that bang on experience of the thrill and of course to see the actor’s stunts on the big screen, which makes every moment feel truly unreal.