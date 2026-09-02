Ishaan Khatter’s cryptic horseback video sparks fresh buzz around The Royals season 2

In May 2025, Netflix announced a second season of the Indian royal drama The Royals, but fans have had little to go on since, with little to no new glimpses of the regal drama. Now, Ishaan Khatter has sparked fresh excitement with a cryptic Instagram video that has netizens drawing connections to his character, Aviraaj Singh. The tease appears to have worked, with fans eagerly flooding the comments with questions about the series’ return.

Ishaan Khatter fuels The Royals season 2 excitement with cryptic horse-riding post

Without saying a word, Ishaan has grabbed a ton of attention from his fans on his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a video of himself riding a horse in regal fashion, leaving netizens wondering if he is preparing to step back into the world of Aviraaj Singh. He captioned the video with a ‘shh’ emoji which particularly brought the spotlight to the possibility of a secret reveal. However, on its own, it could simply be a glimpse into his riding routine.

Comments of anticipation flooded the post. One user wrote, “It's September Now, And Aviraaj Is Getting Ready To Steal Our Hearts All Over Again In Season 2 Of The Royals, Huh?”. Another added, “YAY!!!!! We NEED Aviraaj back ASAP!” A third user added, “Go Fizzyyyyy Gooooo”.