Ishaan Khatter becomes the only Indian actor on Biarritz Film Festival jury

It seems Ishaan Khatter is settling into the global spotlight with remarkable ease. From making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival to turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor has been steadily building an impressive international presence recently. And now, he has arrived in the French city of Biarritz for the Biarritz Film Festival, Nouvelles Vagues 2026, and this time, not just as a guest, but as a member of the jury panel.

Ishaan Khatter joins international jury lineup at Biarritz Film Festival 2026

Ishaan will be joining a stellar lineup of affluent individuals as the co-jury member for the festival’s fourth edition. It will be chaired by acclaimed American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart, Canadian actress Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, French actress Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli, and British actress Esmé Creed-Miles.

The Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, one of Europe’s most talked-about contemporary cinema events, was launched in 2023 and has since emerged as a platform celebrating the future of global storytelling and modern film culture. The festival will take place from June 23 to June 28 in the seaside city of Biarritz in the south of France, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and emerging creative voices from across the world.