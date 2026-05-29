Ishaan Khatter becomes the only Indian actor on Biarritz Film Festival jury

It seems Ishaan Khatter is settling into the global spotlight with remarkable ease. From making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival to turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor has been steadily building an impressive international presence recently. And now, he has arrived in the French city of Biarritz for the Biarritz Film Festival, Nouvelles Vagues 2026, and this time, not just as a guest, but as a member of the jury panel.
Ishaan will be joining a stellar lineup of affluent individuals as the co-jury member for the festival’s fourth edition. It will be chaired by acclaimed American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart, Canadian actress Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, French actress Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli, and British actress Esmé Creed-Miles.
The Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, one of Europe’s most talked-about contemporary cinema events, was launched in 2023 and has since emerged as a platform celebrating the future of global storytelling and modern film culture. The festival will take place from June 23 to June 28 in the seaside city of Biarritz in the south of France, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and emerging creative voices from across the world.
And now, this is huge because Ishaan’s presence on this global stage not only strengthens his position as an actor with international appeal, but also shines a spotlight on India and its evolving cinema culture. Being the only Indian actor invited to be part of this year’s jury lineup makes the achievement particularly significant for Ishaan. Most importantly as he walks alongside artists and filmmakers from across the world who are responsible in shaping conversations around contemporary global cinema, makes up for a great deal in itself.
Ishaan is known for his works in A Suitable Boy, The Royals, and the critically acclaimed Homebound which was India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards. As for a recent update on his work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming fun-filled comic caper titled Jugaadu.
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