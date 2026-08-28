The gripping true story behind Netflix’s new hit thriller Facing El Chapo

Netflix has struck gold with its latest action thriller, Facing El Chapo, which has quickly become the platform's most-watched non-English-language movie debut of 2026. Directed by Chava Cartas and starring Alfonso Herrera and Noé Hernández, the gripping film explores the dramatic 2016 recapture of Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. However, rather than focusing solely on the notorious cartel leader, the movie boldly shifts its lens to the two ordinary federal police officers who unexpectedly caught him.

The true story behind Netflix’s hit film Facing El Chapo

The true events unfolded on January 8, 2016 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Joaquín had escaped from a maximum-security prison six months earlier through a mile-long tunnel beneath his cell. During a fierce military raid on his safe house, the fugitive and his head of security fled through the city's underground drainage system. Emerging covered in mud, the pair stole a vehicle but were soon pulled over for speeding by two federal officers who were completely unaware of the massive military manhunt.