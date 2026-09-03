Alix Earle takes a dig at Alex Cooper amid their feud

The long-simmering rift between Alix Earle and Alex Cooper boiled over again this week, with Alix taking a not-so-subtle swipe at her former collaborator’s recently axed reality series. Alix walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix series, Earle Meets World, alongside her sister Ashtin. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the influencer initially framed herself as unbothered by the ongoing tension with Alex but couldn't resist landing a jab of her own.
Alix told the outlet she was glad to have said her piece, adding that she'd rather put her energy into her own premiere. Then came the dig: “I’m happier just to focus on the premiere and having the show out there. And, you know, hers are getting canceled, so, it is what it is.”
This happened just days after Hulu confirmed it was pulling the plug on Love Overboard, the yacht-set dating series Alex executive produced under her Unwell Productions banner. The show followed 22 singles hunting for romance at sea, but according to insiders, the nine-episode first season — which premiered in March — failed to connect with audiences, prompting Disney to cancel it after just one season. A representative for Alex did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Earle-Cooper dynamic has been fraying in public view for months, following what was reportedly once a professional partnership.
Alix’ podcast, Hot Mess, was originally distributed under Alex’ Unwell Network before quietly parting ways with the platform around February or March. Sources told Us Weekly the two had clashed over business decisions, souring what had been a friendship. Around that time, Alix told fans on TikTok she was putting podcasting on hold indefinitely, without elaborating. Alex responded the same day, saying the Unwell Network had nothing to do with the hiatus.
Tensions escalated into the open in April, when Alex posted a TikTok directly addressing what she described as months of passive-aggressive online behaviour from Alix — pointed reposts, likes, and comments — and challenged her to address the friction head-on rather than through subtext. Fans have also speculated that Alex took another veiled shot at Alix in October, sharing a recap video of her Unwell live shows set to a Britney Spears track that happened to mirror the song from Alix’ first Dancing with the Stars performance.
Despite the public speculation, including a viral Saturday Night Live sketch riffing on the feud — Alix has largely avoided addressing it directly in interviews, notably sidestepping questions about Alex during a Today show interview tied to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in May.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.