Alix Earle takes a dig at Alex Cooper amid their feud

Alix’ podcast, Hot Mess, was originally distributed under Alex’ Unwell Network before quietly parting ways with the platform around February or March. Sources told Us Weekly the two had clashed over business decisions, souring what had been a friendship. Around that time, Alix told fans on TikTok she was putting podcasting on hold indefinitely, without elaborating. Alex responded the same day, saying the Unwell Network had nothing to do with the hiatus.

Tensions escalated into the open in April, when Alex posted a TikTok directly addressing what she described as months of passive-aggressive online behaviour from Alix — pointed reposts, likes, and comments — and challenged her to address the friction head-on rather than through subtext. Fans have also speculated that Alex took another veiled shot at Alix in October, sharing a recap video of her Unwell live shows set to a Britney Spears track that happened to mirror the song from Alix’ first Dancing with the Stars performance.

Despite the public speculation, including a viral Saturday Night Live sketch riffing on the feud — Alix has largely avoided addressing it directly in interviews, notably sidestepping questions about Alex during a Today show interview tied to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in May.