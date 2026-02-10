When Alix Earle revealed she said "I Love You' prematurely to ex Braxton Berrios

Appearing on the Great Company podcast in December 2024, host Jamie Laing had asked Alix who in the relationship had said "I love you" for the first time. The 25-year-old had shared that it was her who had declared her love first, early on in the relationship and the NFL player had not reciprocated the feeling at the moment.

In 2023, Alix was present for her boyfriend's first football game of the season with her friends. She told host Jamie in 2024, "It was before his first football game last year. It was my first time going seeing him play. Me and my friends were outside tailgating, and I’m like 'Tequila shots, this will be so fun'. And I went down to see him on the field, and I was like 'Hey, have a good game'".

It was at this moment, amidst the adrenaline of match-day excitement, that Alix had said she loves Braxton. "You get like five seconds, and then he runs away, and I was like 'I love you'. And he looked at me – he was hugging my friend while he was processing what I just said – and then he looks at me and we both laugh, and then he runs off into the locker room and didn’t say I love you back", she added.