When Alix Earle revealed she said "I Love You' prematurely to ex Braxton Berrios

Popular social media personality, Alix Earle broke up with NFL star Braxton Berrios last December after more than two years of dating. The 25-year-old had once opened up about the first time she had declared her love to the NFL player.
Back in December 2024, Alix had appeared in an episode of the Great Company podcast hosted by Jamie Laing where the media personality had shared her awkward sideline interaction with her now ex-boyfriend, Braxton.
More than a year ago, social media influencer, Alix Earle had shared details of an awkward moment she shared with former boyfriend Braxton Berrios.
Appearing on the Great Company podcast in December 2024, host Jamie Laing had asked Alix who in the relationship had said "I love you" for the first time. The 25-year-old had shared that it was her who had declared her love first, early on in the relationship and the NFL player had not reciprocated the feeling at the moment.
In 2023, Alix was present for her boyfriend's first football game of the season with her friends. She told host Jamie in 2024, "It was before his first football game last year. It was my first time going seeing him play. Me and my friends were outside tailgating, and I’m like 'Tequila shots, this will be so fun'. And I went down to see him on the field, and I was like 'Hey, have a good game'".
It was at this moment, amidst the adrenaline of match-day excitement, that Alix had said she loves Braxton. "You get like five seconds, and then he runs away, and I was like 'I love you'. And he looked at me – he was hugging my friend while he was processing what I just said – and then he looks at me and we both laugh, and then he runs off into the locker room and didn’t say I love you back", she added.
Alix, embarrassed by the interaction, went over what she said in her head and was worried about her boyfriend not sharing the feeling. She contined, "For the whole game I was like 'I’ve gotta go'. I just said 'I love you' to this man, and he said nothing back to me. I was so freaked out".
After the match ended, she addressed the awkward moment and Braxton said, "I figured you might’ve been drunk, and it was just like an accident, so I didn’t say it back". Alix added that the very next day, Braxton had finally said 'I love you' back to her. "It was me first, and it was not reciprocated", she concluded.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, 30 have since broken up, in early December, 2025 after over two years of relationship. Recently, Alix shared that the break up has been very hard for her and she feels like she is in a "funk" and is finding grasping with the change quite difficult.