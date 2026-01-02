New year, new couple? Tom Brady and Alix Earle spark romance rumours in St Barths

The New Year celebrations are under way with a serious celebrity bang, and NFL legend Tom Brady looked cosy with social media sensation Alix Earle in St Barths. The seemingly inseparable pair enjoy a 23-year age gap, ringing in the New Year at an ultra-exclusive beach party.

Tom Brady and ex NFL WAG Alix Earle spotted on a date in St. Barths Club on New Year’s Eve?

According to sources and footage exclusively obtained by a leading new publication, Alix, 25, and Tom, 48, were joined at the hip during the bash on December 31, 2025. The TikTok star, who boasts more than 8 million followers, was captured in multiple viral clips laughing and dancing with the retired quarterback. One particularly sultry moment depicted Alix leaning in to whisper something to the seven-time Super Bowl winner into his ear while resting her hand on his back.

Ahead of the bash, Alix teased her followers with a "get-ready-with-me" video, where she prophetically declared she was "seeing really good vibes" for the night. After the party, Tom posted a vague message to his Instagram Stories about inner beauty and how people treat others, but neither star has officially confirmed a romantic link.

Timing is everything.