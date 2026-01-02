New year, new couple? Tom Brady and Alix Earle spark romance rumours in St Barths

The New Year celebrations are under way with a serious celebrity bang, and NFL legend Tom Brady looked cosy with social media sensation Alix Earle in St Barths. The seemingly inseparable pair enjoy a 23-year age gap, ringing in the New Year at an ultra-exclusive beach party.
According to sources and footage exclusively obtained by a leading new publication, Alix, 25, and Tom, 48, were joined at the hip during the bash on December 31, 2025. The TikTok star, who boasts more than 8 million followers, was captured in multiple viral clips laughing and dancing with the retired quarterback. One particularly sultry moment depicted Alix leaning in to whisper something to the seven-time Super Bowl winner into his ear while resting her hand on his back.
Ahead of the bash, Alix teased her followers with a "get-ready-with-me" video, where she prophetically declared she was "seeing really good vibes" for the night. After the party, Tom posted a vague message to his Instagram Stories about inner beauty and how people treat others, but neither star has officially confirmed a romantic link.
Timing is everything.
The news comes just after Alix announced her split with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. This is due to a long-distance relationship, which stretched for five months, as well as a strong shooting schedule for Dancing with the Stars, according to a tearful TikTok video she uploaded in December of 2025.
Tom, on the other hand, has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the world since his divorce last year from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022. Although he reportedly dated women such as Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader in the recent past, his current endeavors are said to be prioritising his children along with his broadcasting job.
Whether this is a summer fling in St. Barths or the start of another high-profile relationship is only time, and careful observation, will tell. But in the realms of influencer culture and sporting fame, there is little doubt that this is the first major “it couple” to watch of 2026.