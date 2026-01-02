Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria Jones found dead on New Year’s Day

The entertainment industry has been shocked to learn of Victoria Jones' untimely death. Victoria Jones, who is 34 years old, is reportedly the adopted daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones. The incident took place on New Year’s Day in San Francisco.
The media report by and the law enforcement officials stated that the paramedics arrived at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill at 2:52 am on January 1, 2026. Victoria had been found unresponsive by another guest on the 14th floor of the hotel and thought to have merely fainted or been intoxicated.
Although immediate CPR was initiated by its staff, paramedics later confirmed she had passed away. Although a cause of death has not been officially published, recordings obtained from a news media source revealed that there had been a “Code 3 overdose, color change." Investigators, however, observed that no signs of any illicit paraphernalia had existed nor had any evidence that death had occurred from foul means.
Victoria Jones is the second of four children of actors Tommy Lee Jones and his wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. While she has kept a low profile in recent years, Jones has had more exposure than many children of stars. She appeared with her father in Men in Black II and the 2005 Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which Jones also directed.
The actor frequently spoke about his daughter with great pride and commented on how he was blown away by her ‘impeccable’ command of the Spanish language and her ‘natural’ talent as an actress. Speaking to the a publication, he reminisced on how she went through a ‘teenage’ phase on the shoot and how he ‘fired’ her when she refused to come out of her bed at 5 am—that is, until the team managed to ‘sneak’ her into the shoot.
Sadly, this piece of news comes at a gloomy moment for the industry, with everyone sending their condolences to the 79-year-old movie star.