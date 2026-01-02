Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria Jones found dead on New Year’s Day

The entertainment industry has been shocked to learn of Victoria Jones' untimely death. Victoria Jones, who is 34 years old, is reportedly the adopted daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones. The incident took place on New Year’s Day in San Francisco.

Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel

The media report by and the law enforcement officials stated that the paramedics arrived at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill at 2:52 am on January 1, 2026. Victoria had been found unresponsive by another guest on the 14th floor of the hotel and thought to have merely fainted or been intoxicated.

Although immediate CPR was initiated by its staff, paramedics later confirmed she had passed away. Although a cause of death has not been officially published, recordings obtained from a news media source revealed that there had been a “Code 3 overdose, color change." Investigators, however, observed that no signs of any illicit paraphernalia had existed nor had any evidence that death had occurred from foul means.