Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into Disha Salian death case

“The court has made it clear that action must be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. At the same time, no person should be named as an accused without evidence. It has also clarified that if the CBI files a closure report, we will have the right to object and file a protest petition. We have full faith that truth will prevail,” Nilesh said.

Earlier, Ojha had alleged that influential individuals and certain senior police officers were involved in suppressing the case despite legal provisions mandating the registration of an FIR.

Reacting to the order, Disha’s father Satish Salian expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation. “It has been a six-year fight. I always had faith that the truth would come out. Action should be taken against whoever is found guilty. Anyone who has done wrong must face the consequences,” he said.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.