Sushant Singh Rajput's family contests CBI closure report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has produced a closure report related to the case surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The report clarifies that as per the available evidence, the late actor was not "illegally confined, threatened, or provocated/abetted to commit suicide" by Rhea Chakraborty.
However, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and lawyer believe that the report is merely a smokescreen.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family and team of lawyers are not satisfied with CBI's closure report and have decided to challenge it.
The family's lawyer, Varun Singh has said, "This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation".
Talking about the report, an officer said, "Investigation revealed that Sushant had committed suicide. None of the accused persons had lived/stayed with him between June 8, 2020 and June 14, 2020 (the day he was found hanging in his Bandra flat). Rhea and her brother Showik left the house on June 8, and thereafter didn’t visit the house. Sushant had spoken to Showik on June 10 through WhatsApp at 1441 hours but had no conversations with Rhea between June 8 and June 14."
He further added, "Evidence had not come on record to show the meeting of Sushant with Rhea or any of her family members of being in touch by any other means. Shruti Modi had stopped visiting Sushant’s house since she fractured her leg in February. Furthermore, Meetu Singh (sister of Sushant) had stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to June 12".
CBI has also dismissed claims of theft and embezzlement of funds by Rhea Chakraborty due to lack of evidence.