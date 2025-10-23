Sushant Singh Rajput's family contests CBI closure report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has produced a closure report related to the case surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The report clarifies that as per the available evidence, the late actor was not "illegally confined, threatened, or provocated/abetted to commit suicide" by Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and lawyer believe that the report is merely a smokescreen.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family is not happy with CBI report

Sushant Singh Rajput's family and team of lawyers are not satisfied with CBI's closure report and have decided to challenge it.

The family's lawyer, Varun Singh has said, "This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation".