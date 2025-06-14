On Sushant Singh Rajput’s fifth death anniversary, we decode how he was way more than just a movie star

June 14, 2020. A typical Sunday afternoon, with families leisurely surfing through television channels, perhaps in the hope of coming across a fun film to watch while having their lunch, when their eyes stop at a news channel. Images of a popular Bollywood actor play out on the screen, as the crawler reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home.”

Why Sushant Singh Rajput is so well–loved — even five years after his death

What followed next was a series of events that went on to change the history of celebrity reportage in India. Apart from the innumerable speculations and news reports about the cause of his death though, what remained was the love of a fandom so strong, Sushant continues to reign supreme in the hearts of cinegoers who loved him, despite having worked in only 11 films.

On his fifth death anniversary, we try to answer the most obvious question that comes to our minds then: was it only death that immortalised the actor? A mindful walk through his life and works tell us otherwise — that the actor lived a life so much larger than himself and yet simple, it would have been so tough to follow his journey and not fall in love with it Here are five reasons why, we think, Sushant Singh Rajput is still remembered so fondly, five years after his untimely demise.

Humble beginnings

Though his story was not that of rags to riches per say, Sushant was an ‘outsider’ with no connection to the film industry. The actor was born and brought up in Patna, Bihar, as a bright student with a passion for science and engineering. After initially pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU), he ventured into acting, starting with background dancing. Eventually, he gained recognition in the popular television serial Pavitra Rishta.

Character in Pavitra Rishta

Sushant’s character in Pavitra Rishta was of Manav Deshmukh — a kind, simple and hardworking man. He’s a garage mechanic who values family, particularly his mother and sister, and is deeply devoted to his wife, Archana. Manav is known for his honesty, integrity and willingness to make sacrifices for his loved ones. Not only did Sushant establish Manav as a relatable man in the eyes of the audience, the audience also started seeing Sushant through his portrayal of Manav and loving him.

Choosing meaningful roles

At a time when the popular narrative was that television actors can never make it big on the big screen — Sushant broke the narrative and created a space for himself in mainstream Bollywood in a short span of time. And perhaps this couldn’t have happened if he wouldn’t have chosen his characters with precision. From playing a skilled cricketer who dreams of opening a sports academy to nurture young talent in his debut film Kai Po Che (2013) to managing to create a very strong impact despite his limited screen–time in the 2014 ensemble film PK, Sushant managed to portray a wide range of characters in the handful of films he acted in, with his performance in each film standing out.

A public intellectual

Here’s one thing that set Sushant apart from most in the entertainment industry — he was way more than just a film star. Known for his academic rigour and passion for science, the actor often expressed his intellectual curiosity for astrophysics and quantum physics interest publicly. A National Physics Olympiad winner in the past, Sushant owned a telescope and enjoyed stargazing, observing planets like Jupiter and Saturn. Not just that. He was involved in projects related to science and technology, including a film project, Chanda Mama Door Ke, where he was supposed to play an astronaut, and even trained at NASA for the role. Media reports claim that he had even planned to invest in a tech start–up.

Relationship with fans

The best part? Sushant never shied away from sharing his multi–faceted personality on social media. Consequently, a lot of youngsters started following him — not just because of his work as an actor but also because he was someone who championed that one shouldn’t allow just one identity to define them. And no matter how high Sushant soared, he never forgot to acknowledge the contribution of his loyal and ever–growing fan base, frequently interacting with them on the Comments section of his social media himself.