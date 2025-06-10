Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle brand ARKS debuts first-ever fragrance, ARKS Day

Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle label ARKS has made a significant leap into the fragrance market with the launch of its debut perfume, ARKS Day. This gender-inclusive scent marks a bold expansion for the brand beyond its apparel roots.

Established in February 2025, ARKS quickly garnered a dedicated following among India’s fashion-forward youth, known for its clean design and intentional drops. ARKS Day is described as an ’understated yet memorable’ everyday scent, embodying the brand’s philosophy of merging culture emotion and utility. It aims to transform scent into a ritual for the modern, mindful generation.

Abhinav Verma, cofounder at ARKS commented, “Fragrance felt like the natural next step for ARKS—personal, intimate and the final layer of self-expression. With ARKS Day, we’re entering a category that’s deeply emotional but often overcomplicated. We wanted to keep it simple, stylish, and accessible. Launching on Instamart is our way of meeting people where they are—bringing elevated essentials to their doorstep within minutes.”