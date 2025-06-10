Is Ed Sheeran Arijit Singh’s newfound fan after Sapphire?

Ed Sheeran's Sapphire is trending all across platforms. It is a song that people will remember for a long time and for more than one reasons. The track is a vibrant blend of Western pop and Punjabi musical influences, brought to life with special appearances by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed Indian vocalist Arijit Singh. And it seems Arijit Singh has a newfound fan, Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran’s message on Arijit Singh

Ed posted a heartwarming message on his social media handles saying that he became aware of Arijit's music when the former watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. "I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie. I checked him out, and got in touch, and said whenever you wanna sing together I’m down. He was playing in London, so I went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show. I played him an early version of Sapphire in the dressing room, and he instantly had ideas for instruments and melodies. We then were pen pals over email for a bit, until I was in India for tour. I said to him, we should finish this in person, and he said, please come to my home town so I can show you my home and culture. I was with my dad on tour, which is a rarity to get so much one on one time with him.