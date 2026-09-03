Brad Pitt had this to say about friend George Clooney's dancing skill

Brad Pitt had some things to say about friend George Clooney's dance moves. On Wednesday, George was honoured with the Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion. Since Brad couldn't attend the event, he sent a message that was red by presenter Laura Dern.
Actress Laura Dern read out Brad Pitt's message for longtime friend George Clooney who was being honoured at the Venice International Film Festival.
In the letter, talking about his friend, Brad said, "He can do, perform, accomplish, compete at most anything and does it better than any of us, but please, keep him off the dance floor. He doesn’t know."
On a sweeter note, the 62-year-old continued in his note, "And now, this pigeon-toed kid from Kentucky, elder statesman, who when you can’t get Brad Pitt you know Clooney will show up because he never met an award he wouldn’t run to, is getting a lifetime achievement award? So why? Why do we love George Clooney? He’s a rogue, a prankster, an altruist, an actor, an athlete. The only guy you’d want in a crisis. A father, a husband, a global citizen, a defender of justice, and...a really bad dancer."
Clearly, Brad loves everything about George Clooney except his dancing skills! The two legendary actors first worked together in the iconic 2001 film, Ocean’s 11. They reprised their roles in the sequels that came next, in Ocean’s 12 (2004) and Ocean’s 13 (2007).
Moreover, in George directorial debut with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Brad Pitt was given a cameo. They also worked together in the comedy Burn After Reading (2008) and also in IF (2024) as voice actors.