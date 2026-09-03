Brad Pitt had this to say about friend George Clooney's dancing skill

In the letter, talking about his friend, Brad said, "He can do, perform, accomplish, compete at most anything and does it better than any of us, but please, keep him off the dance floor. He doesn’t know."

On a sweeter note, the 62-year-old continued in his note, "And now, this pigeon-toed kid from Kentucky, elder statesman, who when you can’t get Brad Pitt you know Clooney will show up because he never met an award he wouldn’t run to, is getting a lifetime achievement award? So why? Why do we love George Clooney? He’s a rogue, a prankster, an altruist, an actor, an athlete. The only guy you’d want in a crisis. A father, a husband, a global citizen, a defender of justice, and...a really bad dancer."