George Clooney, Amal flee home in France amid raging European wildfires

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been forced to evacuate their home in France along with their children, as wildfires continue to spread across the South of Europe. The family of four had to leave their home in Brignoles and do not know if their house will survive the disaster.
Devastating wildfires continue to ravage Southern Europe especially affecting France and Spain among other countries. Over 300,000 have been forced to evacuate with the numbers rising till now.
Amidst the chaos, Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife, Amal Clooney have been forced out of their home as well. Along with their 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, they had to evacuate their home in Brignoles, a small town in southeastern France.
Before fleeing, George wrote a letter to the mayor of their town, Didier Brémond. "At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment", they wrote.
The actor added, "As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."
George Clooney and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney have been raising their children on a farm in France, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. The 65-year-old had previously opened up about their very conscious decision to build a life in France.
The actor had said that his kids are not on iPads all the time and have dinner with grown-ups, doing their part in the house. "I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids", he had said.