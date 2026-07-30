George Clooney, Amal flee home in France amid raging European wildfires

Amidst the chaos, Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife, Amal Clooney have been forced out of their home as well. Along with their 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, they had to evacuate their home in Brignoles, a small town in southeastern France.

Before fleeing, George wrote a letter to the mayor of their town, Didier Brémond. "At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment", they wrote.

The actor added, "As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."