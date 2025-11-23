'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul has moved to Paris along with wife and kids after LA wildfires

During a recent interview, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul revealed that he and his family have relocated from Los Angeles to Paris. Living abroad had long been a goal for them, but the devastating LA wildfires in early 2025 pushed them to finally act. In July, he listed his three-bedroom Los Feliz home for $9.9 million.
The January Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed several properties as they swept through Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
"Paris is awesome," he said in the interview and explained that he and his wife, Lauren, have "always dreamt of doing a year abroad" and that the two of them "just always wanted to be around a completely different culture."
"When the fires happened in LA, we just knew that we were done with LA, so we sold our house in LA and moved to Paris," he said.
“We went out there for the kiddos,” Aaron said, talking about his 3 kids Story Annabelle, 7, and Ryden Caspian, 3.
Aaron and Lauren got engaged in Paris in 2012 and celebrated a Paris-inspired wedding in Malibu the following year. The couple listed their Los Feliz home for sale in July.
People reports that the roughly $10 million Spanish-style estate has had several celebrity owners over the years, including Tim Curry, Robert Pattinson and Jim Parsons. The property boasts a freeform pool, an outdoor fireplace, an amphitheater and a koi pond.
A number of Hollywood stars were hit hard when multiple wildfires swept through Los Angeles in January, especially in the Palisades and Eaton areas. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as more than 100,000 residents were forced to evacuate.
Paris Hilton’s Malibu beach house was destroyed, and Pacific Palisades properties belonging to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Heidi Klum, Anna Faris, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Anthony Hopkins and Eugene Levy were also lost.
Britney Spears had to temporarily leave her luxury home as conditions worsened. Celebrities including Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal and many more were among the thousands who saw their homes consumed by the fires.