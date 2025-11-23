'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul has moved to Paris along with wife and kids after LA wildfires

During a recent interview, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul revealed that he and his family have relocated from Los Angeles to Paris. Living abroad had long been a goal for them, but the devastating LA wildfires in early 2025 pushed them to finally act. In July, he listed his three-bedroom Los Feliz home for $9.9 million.

The January Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed several properties as they swept through Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

"Paris is awesome," he said in the interview and explained that he and his wife, Lauren, have "always dreamt of doing a year abroad" and that the two of them "just always wanted to be around a completely different culture."