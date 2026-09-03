Harry and Meghan’s children’s UK school may have warned parents about their enrolment

Families residing in a particular locality in the Cotswolds, UK, recently received a warning letter from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. With their recent move back to the UK, Meghan and Harry are now preparing their children to start school in the country. In the interest of safety and privacy, parents of students attending the same school were sent a message that had the people talking.
Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are set to start their school soon in the UK. They have been enrolled in a mixed independent facility. Prince Archie will enter the first year of the preparatory school, while Princess Lilibet will start Year 1 at the pre-prep. Although the exact school in which they are enrolled in hasn’t been made public due to security reasons, one request or rather a warning statement has made its way to the public. Parents of the students who are allegedly going to the same school were sent a letter containing the Dos and Don’ts concerning the royal children.
The contents of the letter included requests concerning safety, security and privacy. The royal commentator Kinsey Schofield reportedly revealed the content of the letter. She said, “The message sent to families essentially said that, from time to time, some families joining the school may attract a greater level of public or media interest”.
She added, “It then reminded parents and carers not to photograph or film other children without permission, or share photographs, information or details about pupils or their families on social media”.
The main focus of the letter was for the children to have a normal, regular and safe life in school. It also allegedly said that they hope every child should have “a safe, happy, and private environment”.
The duo arrived in Britain on a private jet last Wednesday from California. They were met by privately hired security rather than a taxpayer-funded police escort. Meanwhile, the Duke continues to be embroiled in a dispute with the UK government over security arrangements for his family.
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