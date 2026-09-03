Kubbra Sait reveals she took a suicide prevention course during the pandemic

Actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her work in Sacred Games, Ready, Gully Boy and others, has shared a thoughtful message about life and its struggles. The actress has shared that she took a suicide prevention course during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kubbra Sait reveals taking a suicide prevention course during pandemic

September is the Suicide Prevention Month, and the actress has shared a message that is both personal and deeply meaningful. She took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. She spoke about how doing the smallest of things is a mark of resilience in tough times.

She said, “I’m this kind of a person who just smiles at strangers because I’m so excited to see what happens. You know, some strangers, they smile back. Some of them just look suspicious. They’re like, boss, I’m like, boss, relax. I just wanted to check if you have a smile on your face. And this is the connection that reminds me every single time that I don’t have to bring it all by myself for me and for the rest of the world. No, because you know, during the pandemic, something amazing happened. I took a suicide prevention course because what if someone called me and I didn’t know how to help them.”