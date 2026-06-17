Sanchita Ugale's close friend reveals some shocking details about the late star's mental health

Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sanchita Ugale’s death has become a point of discussion following the statement made by her dear friend Geetanjali. She revealed that the actress has been battling mental issues for several months. On June 14, Sanchita the actress committed suicide at her apartment in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.
Geetanjali revealed that Sanchita was talking about suicide for around six months. These were apparently not one-off incidents but occurred continuously over an extended period, indicating the depth of her agony. According to Geetanjali, the actress was depressed from about January onwards. She said that during this period, Sanchita became very introverted and mentally drained. In addition, she added that Sanchita Ugale’s sleep schedule became highly disrupted. She used to remain awake for a few days at a stretch on some occasions.
She continued by saying that Sanchita seemed to have lost all emotional connection with her work even though she had got a lead role. On coming back from shooting in Gujarat, she reportedly informed Geetanjali that she had lost all connection with her profession and with everything around her.
Geetanjali added that the actress would frequently show signs of despair and found her life intolerable. She thought Sanchita was suffering from some sort of emotional trauma in the past, but the specific cause was unknown to her.
She rejected the rumours regarding any kind of clash between her and the production house, saying that the team had apparently taken Sanchita Ugale to the doctor due to her state. Geetanjali further added that she is ready to show personal messages, but only for official investigation.
According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm on June 14. It was stated that Sanchita locked herself up inside her bedroom. People from her family, along with local residents, took her to the hospital, which she was declared dead.