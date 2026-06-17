Sanchita Ugale's close friend reveals some shocking details about the late star's mental health

Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sanchita Ugale’s death has become a point of discussion following the statement made by her dear friend Geetanjali. She revealed that the actress has been battling mental issues for several months. On June 14, Sanchita the actress committed suicide at her apartment in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.

Sanchita Ugale’s friend, Geetanjali, talks about her months of mental health struggles

Geetanjali revealed that Sanchita was talking about suicide for around six months. These were apparently not one-off incidents but occurred continuously over an extended period, indicating the depth of her agony. According to Geetanjali, the actress was depressed from about January onwards. She said that during this period, Sanchita became very introverted and mentally drained. In addition, she added that Sanchita Ugale’s sleep schedule became highly disrupted. She used to remain awake for a few days at a stretch on some occasions.