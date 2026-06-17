The Family Man’s original casting plan didn’t feature Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Nidimoru reveals

Today, it's difficult to imagine anyone other than Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the harried intelligence officer balancing terrorism, school meetings, and a troubled marriage in the beloved series The Family Man. However, it turns out that a different superstar was originally slated to portray the role.
According to Raj & DK's Raj Nidimoru, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was who they originally wanted for The Family Man. Long before it became one of India's most iconic OTT hits, the creators envisioned it as a full film starring the famed actor.
Raj said the early version of the project had a cinematic approach tailored for Chiranjeevi’s screen persona. But the project eventually evolved. As streaming services began to reshape Indian entertainment, the creators understood the plot required more space to breathe.
Manoj made Srikant Tiwari one of the most memorable characters in Indian OTT history. He wasn’t designed like a conventional spy hero. He looked tired, perpetually irritated, emotionally unavailable at home, underappreciated at work, and constantly on the verge of burnout. That relatability became the heartbeat of The Family Man. One moment Srikant is diffusing a national threat; the next he’s being lectured about being a bad husband.
Over the seasons, The Family Man grew into a phenomenon. Raj & DK's astute writing and narrative, along with Manoj Bajpayee's genius, helped redefine what mainstream Indian OTT programming could look like. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intense and much-discussed performance in Season 2 only served to further propel the franchise into pop culture.
Even yet, the Chiranjeevi revelation is nonetheless intriguing since it reveals a another version of The Family Man that viewers were never able to experience. The tone might have been more akin to a mass-action blockbuster if it had stayed a movie. Rather, the OTT format made it possible for the authors to produce something slower and possibly much more durable.
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