The Family Man’s original casting plan didn’t feature Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Nidimoru reveals

Today, it's difficult to imagine anyone other than Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the harried intelligence officer balancing terrorism, school meetings, and a troubled marriage in the beloved series The Family Man. However, it turns out that a different superstar was originally slated to portray the role.

Not Manoj Bajpayee: This superstar was The Family Man’s first pick

According to Raj & DK's Raj Nidimoru, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was who they originally wanted for The Family Man. Long before it became one of India's most iconic OTT hits, the creators envisioned it as a full film starring the famed actor.

Raj said the early version of the project had a cinematic approach tailored for Chiranjeevi’s screen persona. But the project eventually evolved. As streaming services began to reshape Indian entertainment, the creators understood the plot required more space to breathe.