Sonu Nigam confirms that Mumbai concert will go ahead despite his painful nerve condition

In the video, Sonu Nigam showed the bandages on his shoulder and said, “I have pinched nerves. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. My confidence is already low because of that. And now, my throat is also not cooperating. But I can’t help it. May God give me strength on stage.” The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer further added, “Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,"

Moreover, the singer mentioned that there is some impact of the medication taken for relaxing the tense muscles on his throat. This issue becomes critical as the vocal cords play a key role in his job considering that he will perform shortly. Sonu also stated that because of the medicine, he feels his throat is a little heavier. This can create some real problem for any vocalist.

But even with all the troubles, Sonu Nigam was very emphatic that cancelling the show cannot be considered at all. According to him, he is ready to fulfil his promise to the fans and come on stage as planned. He mentioned that he will be singing live for a long while now and is waiting for his fans. He also said, his health condition won’t stop him from appearing before fans.