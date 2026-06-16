Masoom Minawala reveals how she lost postpartum weight without Ozempic

Masoom Minawala, an influencer and an entrepreneur, has recently opened up about her weight loss experience after childbirth. In a series of three videos, Masoom revealed the lifestyle changes that led to her weight loss after the birth of her second child. She and her husband, Shailin Mehta, are blessed with two kids. The couple became parents of their son, Zavi, in December 2022, and of their daughter, Noor, in October 2024.

Masoom Minawala opens up about her postpartum health struggles

For Masoom, weight loss was not everything about her journey. On the contrary, the quest started from a burning need to get back her health status. She was been suffering from several ailments since giving birth. In the first video, Masoom Minawala mentioned that she was bloated, and felt uncomfortable due to low energy levels even after having proper meals.