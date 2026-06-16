Masoom Minawala reveals how she lost postpartum weight without Ozempic

Masoom Minawala, an influencer and an entrepreneur, has recently opened up about her weight loss experience after childbirth. In a series of three videos, Masoom revealed the lifestyle changes that led to her weight loss after the birth of her second child. She and her husband, Shailin Mehta, are blessed with two kids. The couple became parents of their son, Zavi, in December 2022, and of their daughter, Noor, in October 2024.
For Masoom, weight loss was not everything about her journey. On the contrary, the quest started from a burning need to get back her health status. She was been suffering from several ailments since giving birth. In the first video, Masoom Minawala mentioned that she was bloated, and felt uncomfortable due to low energy levels even after having proper meals.
"Have you ever looked into the mirror and not recognised yourself?" she asked her followers. According to Masoom, getting professional help was one of the most significant parts of her healing process. She continued, "The first unlock for me... has actually been identifying a health expert, a medical expert that I could trust and could guide me through it,"
In the second video, the influencer talked about two major lifestyle changes that helped significantly. The first one was taking care of her gut health, which is among the most underrated health practices, according to Masoom Minawala. The other change was adopting intermittent fasting. She began with fasts lasting between 10-12 hours, then increased to 12-14 hours, and finally to 14-16 hours.
In the video, she also addressed the Ozempic rumours, "The overarching answer to this massive question, how did I lose so much weight, is actually consistency and doing the really boring things. And, I did not take Ozempic."
In the last video, she emphasized on exercise and movement. She could not cope with activities that were either stressful or tiring. She opted for something that made her happy.
She said, "I am actually 100% sure that how I lost the first leg of that really stubborn postpartum weight was because of horse riding.” Along with these habits, Masoom Minwala also emphasised the need to maintain a positive attitude and be kind to your own body.
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