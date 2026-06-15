Who was Sanchita Ugale, the Chhaava actress, who committed suicide?

Later, she made her appearance as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She was also seen in the leading role of Sukoon in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where she acted with actor Sorab Bedi.

Besides being a part of television shows, Sanchita Ugale also featured in movies and OTT projects. She starred in the film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout along with Manoj Bajpayee. In Vicky Kaushal’s historical movie Chhaava, she played a young Tara Rani.

According to a police report from a neighborhood department that has officers patrolling the area, the actress lived in Nalasopara with her family. The preliminary investigation indicates that on Sunday, she stayed home between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Her body was subsequently found by family members, who then notified the authorities about the matter. The police arrived shortly thereafter to start an investigation, during which time they noted that there was no suicide note found on the premises.

The case comes within the purview of the Achole police station. Currently, the investigation is being carried out from all sides, and statements are being taken from her family and acquaintances.