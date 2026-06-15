Who was Sanchita Ugale, the Chhaava actress, who committed suicide?

The entire television industry has been left stunned due to the reported demise of the actress Sanchita Ugale. The actress, who had made appearances in various televisions, movies, and web series passed away suddenly in her apartment in Nalasopara near Mumbai. As per the official sources from the local police station, the actress reportedly committed suicide.
Sanchita has built an impressive career in entertainment through her work in TV & film as well as digital media. Her breakout role was as Diya Tandon on the TV series KumKum Bhagya. Earlier she has commented how this series played a major role in her evolution as an artist.
Later, she made her appearance as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She was also seen in the leading role of Sukoon in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where she acted with actor Sorab Bedi.
Besides being a part of television shows, Sanchita Ugale also featured in movies and OTT projects. She starred in the film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout along with Manoj Bajpayee. In Vicky Kaushal’s historical movie Chhaava, she played a young Tara Rani.
According to a police report from a neighborhood department that has officers patrolling the area, the actress lived in Nalasopara with her family. The preliminary investigation indicates that on Sunday, she stayed home between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.
Her body was subsequently found by family members, who then notified the authorities about the matter. The police arrived shortly thereafter to start an investigation, during which time they noted that there was no suicide note found on the premises.
The case comes within the purview of the Achole police station. Currently, the investigation is being carried out from all sides, and statements are being taken from her family and acquaintances.