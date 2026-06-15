Kunal Kamra asks comedians to stop hiding behind crowd work after viral biryani row

The stand-up comedy circuit in India is currently undergoing a serious cultural purge and Kunal Kamra now seems to be at the centre of it. In light of a spate of social media controversies leading to legal threats, Kunal urges fellow comedians to stop using crowd work to hide their accountability of their content. On X, Kunal Kamra penned a fiery comment addressing the changing scenario in live shows. According to him, the modern comic resorts to telling stories, crowd work and parents to hide from artistic authenticity.

Indian stand-up comedy scene faces reckoning as Kunal Kamra demands accountability

It all comes after the social media outrage sparked off by a live comedy gig held in Gurgaon by Pranit More. During a crowd-interaction segment, an audience member shared a story about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date, implying he was entitled to physical intimacy as a return on his investment. Pranit initially laughed, awarded the man a cash prize, even praising him for giving the best example of local content. However, an extended version of the clip revealed the speaker pursuing non-consensual intimacy, sparking outrage for normalising predatory behaviour.