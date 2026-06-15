Kunal Kamra asks comedians to stop hiding behind crowd work after viral biryani row

The stand-up comedy circuit in India is currently undergoing a serious cultural purge and Kunal Kamra now seems to be at the centre of it. In light of a spate of social media controversies leading to legal threats, Kunal urges fellow comedians to stop using crowd work to hide their accountability of their content. On X, Kunal Kamra penned a fiery comment addressing the changing scenario in live shows. According to him, the modern comic resorts to telling stories, crowd work and parents to hide from artistic authenticity.
It all comes after the social media outrage sparked off by a live comedy gig held in Gurgaon by Pranit More. During a crowd-interaction segment, an audience member shared a story about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date, implying he was entitled to physical intimacy as a return on his investment. Pranit initially laughed, awarded the man a cash prize, even praising him for giving the best example of local content. However, an extended version of the clip revealed the speaker pursuing non-consensual intimacy, sparking outrage for normalising predatory behaviour.
The aftermath was prompt. The National Commission for Women initiated suo motu action by involving police and calling for Pranit to appear before them. Another case was registered with the Maharashtra Police over obscene matter. Although Pranit apologised via video for his lapse in judgment, Kunal had little sympathy, unfavourably comparing him to other mainstream comedians.
This modern day comedy row is indicative of a serious structural problem plaguing the industry. It has been pointed out that today many comedians do not prepare jokes; rather, they depend solely on crowd interactions to supply social media algorithms that would spare them from any responsibility as an artiste. This discussion acts as a reminder that live performance entails artistic honesty, particularly on controversial matters. In light of changing standards, the entertainment industry of the country needs to choose between fostering wit and providing shock value without script.