Italian Embassy Cultural Centre brings Botticelli’s Madonna and Child to India

Bringing India and Italy closer this year is Sandro Botticelli’s Madonna and Child, a masterpiece currently on display at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre of Delhi. Brought to India just days ago, the painting offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience one of the Italian Renaissance master's celebrated works firsthand.
"In an era where we are bombarded every day by thousands of digital images, standing before one authentic work of art has become a rare experience," says Andrea Anastasio, director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre. "We wanted people to have an intimate relationship with the work."
This also marks the beginning of what the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre hopes will become an annual tradition: bringing a masterpiece by an Italian master to India each year. Last year, in collaboration with KNMA, the Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio's 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy’ travelled to India, touring Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
A mother, an omen
In Madonna and Child, a tempera-on-wood painting created around the 1500s, Madonna carries the infant Jesus in her arms but does not look at him. Hers is a melancholic gaze that seems to anticipate a future neither mother nor infant can escape. The child, meanwhile, gazes intently at her with an expression unusually solemn for a baby. Between them lies an emotional distance.
At first glance, the painting appears serene. Mary cradles the infant as mothers have done across centuries. Botticelli painted the Virgin and Child many times, but in this work he subtly unsettles the familiar image.
"Here, the gaze of the Madonna is completely withdrawn," explains Anastasio during a walkthrough of the exhibition. "The child and the mother are physically close, but emotionally seem to inhabit different realities."
Unlike many Renaissance artists striving for anatomical precision, Botticelli favoured idealisation over realism. Mary's elongated hands, graceful posture, and delicate features are less concerned with physical accuracy than with conveying emotional meaning.
This painting was commissioned by a private patron rather than the Church, giving it an unusual intimacy. Anastasio points to an intriguing detail: Mary's gaze falls away from the viewer because the patron likely wanted a Mary who would look towards a specific part of the room.
Travel challenges
Transporting a 500-year-old tempera painting across continents was no small undertaking. Unlike oil paintings on canvas, Madonna and Child is painted on wood, making it especially vulnerable to fluctuations in temperature and humidity.
"It has to travel inside a specially designed case where temperature and humidity remain constantly controlled," says Anastasio. "Transportation, insurance, and conservation involve enormous responsibility and close collaboration between institutions."
Its arrival in India is also tied to the upcoming exhibition ‘One Mother, Many Mother Tongues’, opening later this month at the Humayun's Tomb Museum, exploring the iconography of motherhood across cultures. Alongside sculptures from Gandhara, Mohenjo-daro, and other collections, Botticelli's Madonna becomes part of a wider conversation about how civilisations have imagined motherhood over thousands of years.
From myth to melancholy
Born in 1445, Botticelli developed his artistic career during Florence's cultural flowering, supported by the patronage of Lorenzo de' Medici. His early career focussed on classical mythology through luminous masterpieces such as ‘The Birth of Venus’ and ‘Primavera’. But political violence and religious upheaval transformed both Florence and the artist.
The rise of the Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola, whose sermons condemned wealth and worldly excess, profoundly influenced Botticelli. Following Savonarola's execution, the artist gradually abandoned mythological subjects, turning instead toward deeply religious works marked by introspection and spiritual intensity.
"This painting of the Madonna reflects the final years of Botticelli's life," says Anastasio. "There is a strong melancholy here that you don't see in his earlier works."
For Anastasio, the exhibition is ultimately about cultural dialogue rather than simply displaying a famous painting. "It is beautiful to see Indian audiences wanting to know Italian art, just as Italians are curious about Indian art," he says. "Most of the time, when you understand another culture, you also understand your own better."
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith