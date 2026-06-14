Viraj Khanna set to showcase his work Made to Appear in New York

Viraj Khanna's latest series of artwork, Made To Appear, alongside Los Angeles-based artist Brian Robertson, will open on June 18 at GR Gallery in New York. This exhibition explores themes of identity, authenticity, and the performative nature of contemporary life in an age shaped by social media and digital self-curation. It also marks the gallery’s first collaboration with both artists.

Made To Appear is a two-person exhibition featuring Viraj Khanna and Brian Robertson

Viraj’s newest works capture the surface of privilege through colourful layers of embroidery and move between spectacle and scrutiny by revealing existing tensions surrounding class, consumption, and constructed but eager-to-please personas.

Khanna examines the cycles of online validation and the true worth of one’s experiences beyond the screen before repackaging for public consumption. Developed alongside artisans from West Bengal who have preserved this intricate embroidery practice across generations, the work uses a medium defined by intensive labour and rich ornamentation. It pauses and questions modern ideals of success, desire, exclusivity and image-making.

Positioning himself as both participant and observer, Khanna uses craft, humour, and irony to dismantle polished social façades and expose the complex cultural undercurrents that lie beneath.