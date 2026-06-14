Viraj Khanna set to showcase his work Made to Appear in New York
Viraj Khanna's latest series of artwork, Made To Appear, alongside Los Angeles-based artist Brian Robertson, will open on June 18 at GR Gallery in New York. This exhibition explores themes of identity, authenticity, and the performative nature of contemporary life in an age shaped by social media and digital self-curation. It also marks the gallery’s first collaboration with both artists.
Made To Appear is a two-person exhibition featuring Viraj Khanna and Brian Robertson
Viraj’s newest works capture the surface of privilege through colourful layers of embroidery and move between spectacle and scrutiny by revealing existing tensions surrounding class, consumption, and constructed but eager-to-please personas.
Khanna examines the cycles of online validation and the true worth of one’s experiences beyond the screen before repackaging for public consumption. Developed alongside artisans from West Bengal who have preserved this intricate embroidery practice across generations, the work uses a medium defined by intensive labour and rich ornamentation. It pauses and questions modern ideals of success, desire, exclusivity and image-making.
Positioning himself as both participant and observer, Khanna uses craft, humour, and irony to dismantle polished social façades and expose the complex cultural undercurrents that lie beneath.
Tell us about this whole new exhibition?
My work has always explored social media and its performative nature. This exhibition looks at aspiration, luxury and visibility, and how consumer behaviour is changing, particularly among younger Indians. Using embroidery, I’m reflecting on the everyday moments, desires and social rituals that have become a big part of contemporary life.
My previous exhibition looked at the performance and optics surrounding Indian weddings. This body of work shifts that lens towards everyday life and the changing aspirations of the younger generation.
I have been fascinated by how consumer behaviour is evolving. The traditional idea of saving first and spending later seems to be giving way to a culture that values experiences, visibility and instant gratification.
This time, I've made the work much more direct and ‘on the face’. The imagery comes from things people share every day online, whether that's a trip on a private jet, a luxury holiday, designer fashion, or simply the act of posting and posing. I'm interested not just in these images themselves, but in the gratification that comes from sharing them and the validation that follows. A lot of my work comes from observing my own generation and reflecting on what we aspire to and choose to put out into the world.
What are the other things that are keeping you busy?
I have been developing a few new ideas and experimenting with different concepts. I am also looking forward to a group show at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, this July. On the fashion front, we will soon be showcasing the couture collection for Anamika Khanna in Hyderabad, which is very exciting.