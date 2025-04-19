Ahead of World Earth Day, Kubbra Sait welcomes home her first electric vehicle

Actor Kubbra Sait is riding high as she welcomes her very first electric vehicle into her life, ahead of World Earth Day on April 22, 2025. Kubbra, known for her free-spirited personality, impactful performances, and passion for mindful living, the Deva actor, took to social media to share her sheer joy and enthusiasm about bringing home her new environment-friendly car.
The actress shared series of pictures with a caption which says,
"Brought home my own EV @mahindraelectricsuvs
It’s a BANGER, RAGER, HIGH SPIRITED CAR… Can’t wait to save fuel and do my own little best for this Mother Earth
I am soooo damn excited this is my first EV bruv
Thank You @mahindra.modi for a wonderful experience.
Thank You @arjunhari for being my ultimate(st) friend and driving with to me to bring this BEAST home
Pic 5 is me shaking hands with the real owner and driver of the car Mister Vijay (Deenanath Chauhan)!! (No that’s not his real name! That is what we all call him… It’s his first EV too!"
With her decision to bring home her first electric vehicle, Kubbra is not just embracing innovation but also actively contributing to the wellness of the planet. By opting for a fuel saving, environment-friendly car, she’s making a conscious choice to support sustainable living. Known for her bold individuality and socially aware mindset, her move reflects commitment towards a greener future.
Kubbra, known for her powerful screen presence in projects like Sacred Games, was last seen in Deva, where she showcased a grittier, intense side. With her next projects including David Dhawan’s upcoming untitled comedy, Son Of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur and the second season of The Trial, she continues to balance versatility with substance.