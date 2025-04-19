Ahead of World Earth Day, Kubbra Sait welcomes home her first electric vehicle

Actor Kubbra Sait is riding high as she welcomes her very first electric vehicle into her life, ahead of World Earth Day on April 22, 2025. Kubbra, known for her free-spirited personality, impactful performances, and passion for mindful living, the Deva actor, took to social media to share her sheer joy and enthusiasm about bringing home her new environment-friendly car.

Kubbra Sait buys her first EV car

The actress shared series of pictures with a caption which says,

"Brought home my own EV @mahindraelectricsuvs

It’s a BANGER, RAGER, HIGH SPIRITED CAR… Can’t wait to save fuel and do my own little best for this Mother Earth

I am soooo damn excited this is my first EV bruv

Thank You @mahindra.modi for a wonderful experience.

Thank You @arjunhari for being my ultimate(st) friend and driving with to me to bring this BEAST home

Pic 5 is me shaking hands with the real owner and driver of the car Mister Vijay (Deenanath Chauhan)!! (No that’s not his real name! That is what we all call him… It’s his first EV too!"