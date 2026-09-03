Raima Sen remembers ‘Mahanayak’ Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary

Actress Raima Sen on Uttam Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary has remembered the ‘Mahanayak’ and said that he’s a timeless legend, deeply loved, admired and forever remembered.

Raima Sen remembers Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary

Raima took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the legendary Bengali romantic duo Uttam Kumar and Raima’s grandmother Suchitra Sen. The picture seems to be from the film the 1961 film Saptapadi, a Bengali-language epic romantic drama film by Ajoy Kar.

Raima wrote in the caption, “Remembering Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth anniversary with heartfelt respect. Some artists entertain us; a few become a part of our memories and stay with us forever.”