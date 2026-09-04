Uttam Kumar birthday: PMO Narendra Modi celebrates Bengali screen legend on 100th anniversary

As celebrations mark the birth centenary of legendary cinema icon Uttam Kumar, tributes have flooded in from across the globe to honour the eternal ‘Mahanayak’ of Bengali films. Joining legions of admirers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt homage to the late matinee idol on his 100th birthday, reflecting on a golden legacy that continues to captivate generations of cinema lovers.
Taking to Instagram, Narendra shared a specially curated video montage featuring memorable archival clips and classic photographs set to his own voiceover. “In the pre-Instagram days, a Bengali actor held sway over people’s minds. Today is his 100th birthday. My tribute to Mahanayak!” Narendra captioned the tribute. In the voiceover, he highlighted the magnetic artistry of the star, “Uttam Kumar was a versatile actor who became a mainstay in the hearts of his audience. Film lovers say that Satyajit Ray wrote the script of Nayak The Hero with Uttam Kumar in mind. Ray shared how Uttam Kumar played the part with dignity and incredible emotional depth. He worked hard to make sure that the character came alive on screen.”
Narendra also recalled the actor's generous philanthropic nature and a fond personal memory, “With his ease, Uttam Kumar ji was also known for his philanthropy. I recall that when I was doing a roadshow in Kolkata, I passed by his house and was gifted a painting of him by a fan. I want to extend my deepest tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar ji. May he stay in our hearts forever.” Meanwhile in Kolkata, centenary events led by Suvendu Adhikari commemorated the superstar’s “magnetic charisma, emotive genius and timeless screen presence” with floral tributes at his Tollygunge statue.
Born Arun Kumar Chatterjee on September 3, 1926, Uttam redefined screen romance across more than 200 films. His pairing with Suchitra Sen produced celebrated masterworks like Saptapadi and Harano Sur, while his performances in Chiriakhana and Antony Firingee earned him India’s inaugural National Film Award for Best Actor. A century after his birth, Uttam remains an enduring titan of Indian culture whose warmth and grace continue to shine.