Uttam Kumar birthday: PMO Narendra Modi celebrates Bengali screen legend on 100th anniversary

As celebrations mark the birth centenary of legendary cinema icon Uttam Kumar, tributes have flooded in from across the globe to honour the eternal ‘Mahanayak’ of Bengali films. Joining legions of admirers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt homage to the late matinee idol on his 100th birthday, reflecting on a golden legacy that continues to captivate generations of cinema lovers.

PM Narendra Modi honours Uttam Kumar on birth centenary

Taking to Instagram, Narendra shared a specially curated video montage featuring memorable archival clips and classic photographs set to his own voiceover. “In the pre-Instagram days, a Bengali actor held sway over people’s minds. Today is his 100th birthday. My tribute to Mahanayak!” Narendra captioned the tribute. In the voiceover, he highlighted the magnetic artistry of the star, “Uttam Kumar was a versatile actor who became a mainstay in the hearts of his audience. Film lovers say that Satyajit Ray wrote the script of Nayak The Hero with Uttam Kumar in mind. Ray shared how Uttam Kumar played the part with dignity and incredible emotional depth. He worked hard to make sure that the character came alive on screen.”