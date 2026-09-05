Siddharth Nigam confirms relationship, introduces girlfriend Riya Thakkar

Actor Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram on Friday night, to confirm that he is in a relationship, introducing girlfriend Riya Thakkar to his followers with a photo of the two together and a heartfelt note.
In his caption, Siddharth wrote, “2024. Two strangers, two lives, and a meeting neither of us knew would become such a beautiful part of our story. There was no plan, no script. We simply found each other, and somewhere between the ordinary days, the quiet conversations, the laughter and everything in between, something beautiful began to grow. For a long time, this was just ours. Something we quietly lived, cherished, and let become what it was meant to be. And sometimes, when something has brought so much love, warmth and meaning into your life, you find yourself wanting to let a little of that light out into the world. So, here we are. A little piece of something that has meant so much to us. Somehow, we found each other. And for that, we’ll always be grateful. -R & S."
Friends and coworkers in the film and television industries soon sent their well wishes in response to the announcement, and a number of well-known figures from the entertainment sector left congratulations in the comments. As befits the low-key nature of the relationship Siddharth detailed in his caption, details regarding Riya Thakkar are still mainly unknown.
Siddharth started out as a young artist before being well-known for his performance in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan. Before becoming well-known with Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, opposite Avneet Kaur and Ashi Singh, he appeared in films such as Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya, Ek Kahaani, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He has since established a solid career in both film and television.
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