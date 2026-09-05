Siddharth Nigam confirms relationship, introduces girlfriend Riya Thakkar

Actor Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram on Friday night, to confirm that he is in a relationship, introducing girlfriend Riya Thakkar to his followers with a photo of the two together and a heartfelt note.

‘Somehow, we found each other’: Siddharth Nigam goes Instagram official

In his caption, Siddharth wrote, “2024. Two strangers, two lives, and a meeting neither of us knew would become such a beautiful part of our story. There was no plan, no script. We simply found each other, and somewhere between the ordinary days, the quiet conversations, the laughter and everything in between, something beautiful began to grow. For a long time, this was just ours. Something we quietly lived, cherished, and let become what it was meant to be. And sometimes, when something has brought so much love, warmth and meaning into your life, you find yourself wanting to let a little of that light out into the world. So, here we are. A little piece of something that has meant so much to us. Somehow, we found each other. And for that, we’ll always be grateful. -R & S."