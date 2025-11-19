Where discipline meets dream — Siddharth Nigam steps smoothly into his next act

Born in Prayagraj and raised by a single mother who ran a small beauty parlour, Siddharth’s life didn’t begin with cameras and costumes. “We had nothing,” he recalls. “We lived in a room of an NGO. On birthdays, we would sell scraps and junk to cut a cake.” Gymnastics came before the glamour, teaching him discipline and the muscle memory of hard work — everything he considers the core of his journey.

That early discipline became the foundation. Acting too didn’t come from lineage or training. It arrived like a test he kept learning to pass. “I was not aware of acting, expressions, nothing. But every project taught me something. And I believe there is no age for learning,” he says. That openness explains why his career often looks like a set of expanding circles: Films, TV, OTT, music videos, singing, dancing and now a musical theatre production, Kaneez.

Siddharth remembers watching a play one day — a simple outing that became a turning point. “I saw the artistes perform and something changed internally,” he says. He realised he had tried everything — drama, action, romance — but theatre was a world he hadn’t explored. “I challenge myself to do the difficult things. That’s who I am.” So when director Randhir Ranjan Roy approached him for Kaneez, he considered it godsent. He reflects, “After watching plays, I had prayed to do one. Then this came my way.”