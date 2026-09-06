Igho Ubiribo death: How a cosmetic procedure in Thailand turned fatal

British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Igho Ubiribo — known to friends, fans and followers as Tiny, Denisi or Ego — has died at 43, with a London inquest this week confirming the tragic circumstances behind his death in Thailand back in March.
Igho died in Bangkok on March 6 after a cosmetic procedure took a fatal turn, according to findings delivered at an inquest before Inner West London Coroners' Court.
He had taken a vacation to Thailand with his spouse. Igho had about 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine during a penis enhancement surgery at a clinic while he was there. He started complaining of chest trouble and passed out twice while the pair was having a massage afterwards.
An ambulance rushed him to a hospital, where he was initially responsive enough to answer doctors' questions. His wife told medical staff about the filler injection he'd just had. Doctors suspected a pulmonary embolism — a dangerous blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs — and recommended a CT scan, but Igho lost consciousness before it could be carried out. He was moved to intensive care, where medical staff performed CPR for more than 100 minutes. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of March 6.
Following the treatment, a postmortem in the UK revealed cellular material in his lungs that was consistent with the hyaluronic acid used, which pathologists claimed confirmed the diagnosis of embolism. In the end, coroner Jean Harkin determined that Igho's death was caused by a cosmetic treatment carried out overseas, officially documenting the cause of death as a pulmonary embolism brought on by the injection.
Medical experts have flagged penile filler procedures as carrying serious, sometimes fatal, risk, and this case is being cited in the UK press as a fresh warning about the dangers of unregulated cosmetic treatments sought abroad.
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