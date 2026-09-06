Igho Ubiribo death: How a cosmetic procedure in Thailand turned fatal

He had taken a vacation to Thailand with his spouse. Igho had about 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine during a penis enhancement surgery at a clinic while he was there. He started complaining of chest trouble and passed out twice while the pair was having a massage afterwards.

An ambulance rushed him to a hospital, where he was initially responsive enough to answer doctors' questions. His wife told medical staff about the filler injection he'd just had. Doctors suspected a pulmonary embolism — a dangerous blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs — and recommended a CT scan, but Igho lost consciousness before it could be carried out. He was moved to intensive care, where medical staff performed CPR for more than 100 minutes. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of March 6.